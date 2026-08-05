Assam flood situation worsens; death toll rises to 95 

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday, August 5, with the toll in this year’s deluge rising to 95 with six more deaths, and the number of affected increasing to 1.6 lakh across 14 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening, six persons have lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

Two persons each drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one each died in Golaghat and Morigaon, it added.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 95.

People wade through a waterlogged road at Rukminigaon after a heavy monsoon rain, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

According to the authority’s daily flood report, more than 1,60,600 people remained affected in Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Sivasagar was the worst-hit with over 57,000 people affected, followed by Golaghat (34,000) and Jorhat (25,000).

An SDRF official during a rescue operation amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall at Rukminigaon in Guwahati district, Assam, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Also Read Assam flood situation improves as number of affected dips

People stand on a balcony amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, in Anil Nagar area, Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The flood situation has worsened since Tuesday, when more than 1.22 lakh people were affected across five districts.

The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 105 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 44,523 affected people at present.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others rides a tractor to visit flood-affected areas in Bihubor Nepali Khuti, Sivasagar district of Assam.

The authority has distributed 528.44 quintals of rice, 126.72 quintals of dal, 73.21 quintals of salt and 2,519.64 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 563 villages are under water and 16,951.76 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in different districts of the state.

At present, Dhansiri was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh.

On account of widespread flooding, 35,025 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state, while 8,529 more washed away.