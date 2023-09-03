Assam floods: Nearly 1.22 lakh people hit in 7 districts

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Darrang and Morigaon.

Representational Image

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Sunday even though over 1.22 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,22,000 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Darrang is the worst-hit with over 60,600 people suffering, followed by Golaghat (45,300) and Morigaon (6,500), it added.

Till Saturday, almost 2.43 lakh people were affected by floods across 13 districts.

With no new deaths reported from anywhere in the state, fatalities stood at 18.

The administration has been operating seven relief camps in three districts, where 1,331 persons have taken shelter, and running 17 relief distribution centres in four districts.

At present, 583 villages are under water and 8,592.05 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Tinsukia, it added.

Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, more than 97,400 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.

