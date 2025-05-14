Assam govt arrests 58 ‘Pakistan sympathisers’ after Pahalgam attack

Last week, at a press briefing, Biswa announced that those arrested would be booked under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2025 5:59 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Assam CM Himanta Biswa
Assam CM Himanta Biswa

The Assam government have arrested 58 individuals in its intense crackdown against those supporting Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

On Tuesday, May 13, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two more individuals – Fazil Ali and Sukur Ali- were arrested in Sonitpur district for allegedly being Pakistani sympathisers.

Many of the arrested alleged that the police are taking advantage of the current situation to arrest Muslim youths. 

MS Creative School

“They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities. Nobody will be spared,” his X handle read.

Last week, at a press briefing, Biswa announced that those arrested would be booked under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

Also Read
Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested, pushed back: CM Sarma

The Assam CM’s hostility towards Muslims is not a hidden secret. On several occasions, he has made hate speeches against the community, emphasising they should go back to Bangladesh

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2025 5:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button