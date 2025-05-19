71 ‘anti-nationals’ arrested in Assam after Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly 'defending' Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2025 1:03 pm IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo PTI.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo PTI.

Guwahati: Three more people have been apprehended in Assam for allegedly being involved in “anti-national” activities, following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrests to 71 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was arrested from Kokrajhar, Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

“71 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars! @assampolice is strictly monitoring the digital space,” he added.

MS Creative School

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly “defending” Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

After getting bail in the case, Islam was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

Also Read
Tharoor among 7 MPs to lead Indian delegations abroad on Pahalgam attack

Sarma had, on May 2, threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack last month.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2025 1:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button