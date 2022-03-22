Assam govt firm in goal of providing one lakh jobs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published: 22nd March 2022
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter \ ANI)

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is firm in its avowed goal of providing one lakh government jobs to people of the state. He further said that he held a meeting with the Recruitment Commission.

“We are steadfast in achieving our goal to provide 1 lakh govt jobs. Held a meeting with Recruitment Commission of Gr III & IV posts and finalised details regarding notification of vacancies, conducting exams, etc., in order to ensure seamless recruitment in a time-bound manner,” he said in a tweet.

