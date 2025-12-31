Assam man arrested in Kerala over alleged extremist social media posts

The accused was arrested from the Kaipamangalam police station limits in this central Kerala district on Tuesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st December 2025 12:44 pm IST
Representational image

Thrissur: Police in Kerala have arrested a 25-year-old man from Assam for allegedly attempting to spread extremist ideas through social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Roshidul Islam, was arrested from the Kaipamangalam police station limits in this central Kerala district on Tuesday, they said. He had been living in the area for nearly two years and was working in a private firm, police said.

According to the police, Roshidul allegedly shared social media posts that promoted religious hatred and showed an inclination towards terrorism. Investigators claimed that he was in contact with individuals outside the country, including Bangladesh, through phone calls and social media platforms.

Police further alleged that he had attempted to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan, based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation. Officials said further investigation is underway.

