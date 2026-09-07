Assam: Man kills wife, keeps her severed head in fridge

Guwahati: Months after her wedding, a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her apartment in Guwahati, sending the police on a manhunt for her husband, who later surrendered, media reports said on Monday, September 7.

Just a day ago, police had arrived at the apartment following neighbours’ complaints of a foul smell. The neighbours also said they hadn’t seen the couple for two days, nor had their phones been switched on.

When the police broke into the apartment, they found a headless body of a woman. The body had begun to decompose, the fingers were half-severed, and the head was missing, reports said.

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The body was identified as that of Riya Talukdar’s. On searching the house, the police found the severed head inside a polythene bag stored in the refrigerator.

The husband was missing; the neighbours said they last saw him on Friday. The body, along with the severed head, was then sent for autopsy.

The next day, September 6, the husband surrendered to the police. His statement will be recorded to verify against the evidence gathered from the site.

There is no information yet on the motive of the crime or the circumstances that led to it. While the investigation is ongoing, further details are awaited.