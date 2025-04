Assam Panchayat polls: CM Sarma to campaign in three districts on Monday

Guwahati: With Panchayat polls due in Assam within a week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vigorously campaigning for the BJP candidates across the state.

CM Sarma campaigned in Barak valley and Dibrugarh in the last two days, and is set to hold several public rallies in Biswanath, Sonitpur and Nagaon districts on Monday.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote on Monday, “I will shortly be campaigning in Biswanath, Sonitpur and Nagaon for NDA candidates in the #AssamPanchayatPolls2025. Seek people’s blessings in all the three places.”

The CM mentioned that before the next year’s Assembly elections in the state, these Panchayat polls will offer an option to gauge people’s mood.

He has asserted that the opposition can not pose a good challenge to the ruling party in the Panchayat elections.

Earlier, the CM announced that the BJP-led NDA in the state has secured as many as 325 seats unopposed in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

CM Sarma mentioned, “As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and two AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.”

According to the Chief Minister, this is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, “We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the “goons” of the BJP have been unleashing atrocities against the opposition candidates in the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Gogoi said, “The state administration is biased towards the BJP, and they have not taken any action against the goons of the ruling party. State Congress president Bhupen Borah and MP Pradyut Bordoloi have raised this issue with the police; however, no action was taken against the BJP goons.”

He also stated that Congress workers will not be intimidated and they will take on the BJP in the polls. “We have a long history of contesting against the ruling dispensation, and our party workers are adamant not to let down their guard in front of the intimidation and fearmongering tactics of the BJP,” Gogoi added.

The Panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7.