Lakhimpur (Assam): The Assam Police arrested three Muslim men on July 23 on charges of attempting to organise a protest in support of the nationwide student movement.

Monjur Rahman (23), Ashraful Islam (21), and Abdul Kashem (23) hail from Islampur village, which falls under the Laluk Police Station jurisdiction.

They had created a WhatsApp group to organise a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student movement.

They were arrested under Sections 61(2)(b) (criminal conspiracy), 353(1) (public mischief), and 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Their families are worried and stress their sons have done nothing wrong. “My son was trying to organise a protest. He had not even held a demonstration yet. He only tried to organise one,” Mozibur, Manjur Rahman’s father, told The Wire.

Monjur Rahman is pursuing a master’s degree in commerce. A day before his arrest, he was summoned by the police.

Ashraful Islam’s father, Ayub Ali, said his son is innocent. “My son is very bright and obedient. He cannot be involved in any criminal activities as the case alleges,” he said. The 21-year-old is an MCom student and was taken away around midnight on July 23.

“We are being targeted solely because we are Muslims,” he said.

Officer-in-charge of Laluk Police Station, Simanta Pathak, confirmed that a case had been registered. “I can give you more updates once I get permission from my superior,” he said.

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On Saturday, July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post as Education Minister, caving to the immense 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led intense student movement.