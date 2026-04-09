Assam polls: CM Sarma urges all to cast vote, take state to new height

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:03 am IST
Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (1)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, April 9, appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls and take the state to new heights.

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates.

In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.

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In a post on X, Sarma said that each voice and vote matters in the path of building a better Assam.

“On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights,” the incumbent chief minister said.

Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari seat in Guwahati.

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The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:03 am IST

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