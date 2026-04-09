Assam polls: CM Sarma urges all to cast vote, take state to new height

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, April 9, appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls and take the state to new heights.

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates.

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In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.

In a post on X, Sarma said that each voice and vote matters in the path of building a better Assam.

Today, Assam votes and each voice matters, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam.



On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and #Vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights.#AssamElections2026 pic.twitter.com/ueAYgakH5j — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2026

“On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights,” the incumbent chief minister said.

Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari seat in Guwahati.

The counting of votes will be held on May 4.