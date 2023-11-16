Assam Rifles vehicle targeted in Manipur with IED: Officials

Assam Rifles have begun an operation to track the perpetrators.

Imphal: Militants triggered a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast under an Assam Rifles mine-protected vehicle in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The paramilitary force’s vehicle was on routine patrolling in the district’s Saibol area when it was targeted around 8.15am, they said.

“A team of Assam Rifles personnel were on routine patrolling duty in the area when a low-intensity IED went off under the vehicle. None of the soldiers present inside the armoured vehicle was injured,” they added.

Police said soon after triggering the explosive, the gunmen fired indiscriminately at the vehicle.

“The soldiers retaliated. There is no information if any of the attackers have been injured or killed,” police said.

Assam Rifles have begun an operation to track the perpetrators.

“The Assam Rifles has launched a search operation to find the attackers. The forces have cordoned off the area,” police added.

