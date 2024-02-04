Assam slaps fine on US tourists who took part in Christian meet

Two US citizens participated in a religious meeting on February 1 at Baptist Christian Mission Hospital in Sonitpur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2024 4:53 pm IST
Saudi Arabia to impose SR 500 penalty for non-use of child safety seats in cars
Representative Image

Tezpur: Two US citizens were fined for allegedly taking part in religious activities in Sonitpur district of Assam while visiting India on a tourist visa, officials said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das, the two US citizens took part in a religious meeting on February 1 at Baptist Christian Mission Hospital here.

“The police detained them after getting information. We conducted a probe and found them involved in the religious gathering,” she said.

MS Education Academy

A fine of USD 500 (around Rs 41,500) was imposed on each of them and they were allowed to go, she added.

The two persons have been identified as Jon Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum, the police officer said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2024 4:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button