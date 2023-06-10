Assam Tea completes 200 years: Tax exemption on agri income for 3 yrs

Guwahati: In view of Assam Tea completing 200 years, the Assam government on Friday has decided to grant tax exemption on agriculture income for a period of three years with effect from April 1.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that, the state cabinet approved to issuing of notification under the Assam Agriculture Income Tax Act, 1939 for granting tax exemption on agricultural income for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1 this year and a decision has been taken in celebration of 200 years Assam tea industry.

Also Read One kg specialised Assam tea sold at record price of Rs 99,999

“Olympic Values Education Programme to be implemented in 250 government and private schools across Guwahati in association with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust for Rs 6 crore in 2024-27 and in this regard, the state cabinet approved for the signing of MoU with International Olympic Committee and Abhinav Bindra Foundation.

The programme will address the challenges of a prevalent sedentary lifestyle, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school,” Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Minister also said that the state cabinet approved the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to be promulgated as per the recommendations of the GST council.

“State Bench of GST Appellate Tribunal will be set up with headquarters at Guwahati.

The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to be promulgated for amending Sections 8A and 8B of the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012 to improve the delivery of notified RTPS services and strengthen the RTPS appeal mechanism.

The proposed amendments will ensure the setting up of an independent 3-member commission – Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services with a Chief Commissioner and two Commissioners – empowered to function as a quasi-judicial body,” Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam cabinet also approved amending the Assam ESI Doctors’ Service Rules, 2000 for ensuring the smooth administration of the Employees’ State Insurance Doctors Service of Assam, approval of the framework of Digital Infrastructure for the DBT Schemes platform, and subsequent rollout and adoption of the platform to streamline disbursal of welfare benefits to citizens.

An Integrated Social Registry will be prepared initially with the database of Orunodoi along with NFSA schemes including Aadhaar data, beneficiaries of other onboarded schemes will also be added to the registry subsequently, mandatory onboarding of all DBT schemes of the state government will be carried out as per the timeline notified by State Level Advisory Committee.