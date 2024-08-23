Assam teen gangrape: Massive protests on streets

Guwahati: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Assam’s Nagaon district, triggering massive protests by people on the streets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators.

The girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by three persons while she was returning home from her tuition on her bicycle in Dhing area around 8 pm on Thursday, police said.

Three persons came on a motorcycle and surrounded the girl, who was then allegedly raped by them and left in an injured and unconscious state on the roadside near a pond. The class 10 student was later rescued by locals, who informed the police.

She was initially taken to a health centre in Dhing and later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination.

“The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action,” Sarma told reporters in Hailakandi.

Sarma alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, “a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes. We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared.”

In the last two months, 22 such crimes against women have taken place and this is the 23rd such incident in the state, he added.

“In Lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality,” he said.

The chief minister urged all to be sensitive about these issues of the indigenous people.

“We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck in blaming communities within the Hindu society,” Sarma said.

The police said that one person had been already arrested and another detained while a search was on to nab the others.

DGP G P Singh reached Dhing and visited the crime scene along with district police officials.

He also visited the survivor’s house and talked to her parents and other family members.

“I have reviewed the incident site and the progress of the investigation which is moving in the right direction. A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant acts,” the DGP told reporters in Dhing.

The police have gathered sufficient evidence and the additional director general of police (special branch) has been requested to provide the technical support regarding the mobile data details which will be made available soon, he said.

The DGP reviewed the situation with IGP (central range) and the district commissioner and also discussed the recurrence of such incidents in some parts of the district.

“Such incidents have earlier occurred in Samaguri, Rupohihat, Dhing, Juria and Lahorighat and I have directed that geo-tagging be done in areas where inter-community interface exists,” he said.

“If geo-tagging can be done in the next few days, then we can prepare an area security plan to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” Singh said.

Besides, the Nagaon superintendent of police has been directed to increase patrolling in the evenings, particularly in areas around girls educational institutions and tuition centres, the DGP said.

A senior doctor of the hospital where the survivor has been admitted said that she is being treated by a multi-speciality team of doctors from the medicine, surgery and gynaecology departments.

“After she was admitted, the sexual offences investigation team conducted all the formalities and the girl was treated by a team of doctors. The necessary tests were conducted and as per the law, some of the reports were handed over to the police,” the doctor said.

A team of psychiatrists have also been alerted to provide necessary mental support and counselling to the survivor to help her deal with the trauma, he added.

Meanwhile, people from all the communities hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Shopkeepers downed the shutters of their business establishments and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.

Congress MLA from Batadrava, Sibamoni Bora, also joined the protests while Dhing’s AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam also condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Tension prevailed in the area and police patrolling and vigil have been intensified.

Protests were also held in neighbouring Morigaon district.

In Guwahati, Congress workers also staged a protest at the party headquarters against alleged failure of the BJP government in the state to provide security to women and girls.