Assam’s heroic nurses shield newborns from earthquake, video goes viral

Amid the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck parts of the Northeast and West Bengal on Sunday, two nurses from a private hospital in Assam were captured shielding three newborn babies from the shock, ensuring their safety as tremors hit the region.

The heartwarming viral video shows nurses in Aditya hospital in Assam rushing to protect the newborns in their cribs as the building shook during the earthquake.

VIDEO | As an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude shook parts of the northeast region and West Bengal on Sunday, nurses from a hospital in Assam's Nagaon acted heroically, ensuring the safety of newborns as tremors hit the region.



The nurses’ heroic actions have earned widespread praise, as they chose to stay behind and protect the newborns while others in the hospital tried to evacuate.

The video was widely shared by leaders, with Assam’s Health Minister, Ashok Singhal, among those who praised the nurses.

The minister posted, “Salute to the dedicated nurses of Aditya Hospital, Nagaon, who selflessly stood by three newborns during yesterday’s 5.9 earthquake. The commitment and compassion of our healthcare professionals continues to inspire.”

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Northeast India and nearby West Bengal on Sunday evening, followed by three aftershocks within 90 minutes. The tremors left at least two people injured and caused damage to numerous houses in Assam.

The epicentre of the third quake is said to be near Sonitpur district of Assam, while the remaining three struck neighbouring Udalguri district.