Associating green colour with Islam is misconception: Arif Mohammed

Panaji: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said that associating the green colour with Islam is a misconception rooted in a lack of historical knowledge.

Addressing “Vikasit Bharat ka Roadmap: Sushasan Samvad” conclave organised by Panchjayna magazine near Panaji, Khan said the Prophet had allotted different colours to various tribes as per their identities during his time.

“There is always a misconception that green colour is associated with Islam. There is no sense of history (amongst them who say this),” he said during an interaction at the event.

“After the Prophet, different dynasties ruled who had black and white flags. The last one to rule was the Turks, who had green flags. If you read the history, the national flag of the Turks was green even before they accepted Islam,” Khan said.

He said, we remember only the last thing because we don’t read history. “We find it easy to standardise things.”

“They say green colour is of Islam, but during the time of the Prophet, he used to give different colours to different tribes as per their identity,” Khan added.