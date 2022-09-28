Astana Hub, T-Hub sign MoU at Digital Bridge 2022 in Kazakhstan

Hyderabad: Astana Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T Hub on Wednesday during the Digital Bridge 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The MoU was signed by Astana Hub CEO, Magzhan Madiyev and T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali in the presence of Dr Nawav Mir Nasir Ali Khan at the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 2022 Digital Bridge forum was hosted on September 28 and 29, in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The objective of the collaboration is compliance with legal regulations and adhering to the principles of equality, mutual trust, mutual assistance, mutual benefits, and complementary advantages.

The MOU is the initiative of the IT Minister, KTR and Principal Secretary of the I&C and IT Departments, Jayesh Ranjan.

Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Zhambakin, will be visiting Hyderabad – India in January 2022 to meet KTR to take the talks further.