Astana Hub, T-Hub sign MoU at Digital Bridge 2022 in Kazakhstan

The MOU is the initiative of the IT Minister, KTR and Principal Secretary of the I&C and IT Departments, Jayesh Ranjan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2022 8:48 pm IST
Astana Hub & T -Hub enter into an MoU
Astana Hub & T -Hub enter into an MoU

Hyderabad: Astana Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T Hub on Wednesday during the Digital Bridge 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The MoU was signed by Astana Hub CEO, Magzhan Madiyev and T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali in the presence of Dr Nawav Mir Nasir Ali Khan at the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 2022 Digital Bridge forum was hosted on September 28 and 29, in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad-based forum demands strict implementation of plastic ban

The objective of the collaboration is compliance with legal regulations and adhering to the principles of equality, mutual trust, mutual assistance, mutual benefits, and complementary advantages.

The MOU is the initiative of the IT Minister, KTR and Principal Secretary of the I&C and IT Departments, Jayesh Ranjan.

Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Zhambakin, will be visiting Hyderabad – India in January 2022 to meet KTR to take the talks further.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button