Asteroid larger than statue of unity in Gujarat heads to earth

A near earth object measuring 200 metres is heading to earth this week. The asteroid outguns the statue of unity in Gujarat, which is the largest statue in the world.

This is happening at a time when NASA is testing its anti asteroid technology in the outer space. Asteroids are large rocky bodies left over after the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. The distance of an asteroid from the earth is less than 1.3 times the distance from planet to the Sun.

The above definition is given by the Joint Propulsion Laboratory of NASA. The asteroid name 2005 RX3 is currently moving at a speed of 62, 480 km per hour, and is expected to come close to the earth on September 18. It will be as close to the Earth as 47,42,252 kilometers, which is pretty close on the cosmic scale.

It last visited the earth in 2005. The JPL has been tracking the asteroid’s movement towards the earth. It has been studying the movement from as far back as 1900. The laboratory further revealed that 2005 RX3 will go past the Earth through it’s orbit and return towards the planet in 2036.