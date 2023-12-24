Astonishing price of YouTuber Fukra Insaan’s new house is…

Mumbai: YouTube sensation Abhishek Malhan, widely recognised as ‘Fukra Insaan,’ recently shared insights into his life, including details about his income and net worth, in an exclusive interview with NDTV. The 26-year-old content creator, who boasts 9.3 million YouTube subscribers, discussed his rise to fame, collaborations with industry stars like CarryMinati, The Great Khali, and Puneet Superstar, and the inspiration behind his journey, citing creators such as Mr Beast and KSI.

In the interview, Malhan disclosed owning a luxurious ₹25 crore house and a Jaguar F-Pace. He also delved into his personal life, recounting his entry into Bigg Boss OTT and outlining future plans. When asked about his income, Malhan humorously remarked, “I don’t want to reveal it; my dad will kill me.” Pressed on his net worth, he added, “I haven’t calculated it, but let’s just say it’s triple the leaked amount from a previous interview.”

The 26-year-old’s candid revelations during the rapid-fire round shed light on the intrigue surrounding the lives of content creators, who connect with audiences in a unique and unfiltered way. Malhan’s journey from YouTube stardom to emerging as the runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has further solidified his status as a prominent influencer in the digital space.