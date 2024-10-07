Asura king Ravana worshipped on Vijayadashami in this Lucknow temple

Lucknow: While Ravana is killed throughout the country on Vijayadashami or Dussehra, there is a temple in Lucknow where the demon king is worshipped on the occasion.

In the Char Dham temple at Rani Katra in the old city area, the ‘Ravana Darbar’ is present, where he is worshipped by some people, Siyaram Awasthi, a priest at the temple, told PTI Videos.

He said that the temple was constructed about 135 years ago.

“The Char Dham temple was built by Kundan Lal Kunj Bihari Lal, and now his sixth generation is managing it. In this temple, all four Dhams are there, and it is famous as Chhoti Kashi also. We have Ravana Darbar here also,” the priest said.

He said that people who come here also visit this darbar, where Ravana is worshipped on Vijayadashami.

“It (Ravana Darbar) is there for people to realise what type of deeds they want to do in their lives, which can lead them to hell or heaven,” Awasthi said.

“Here Ravana’s entire court is present. While Ravana’s ministers are seen sitting on both sides in the court, the demon king is seated at the top,” he said.

In this temple, Ram Setu and Lanka have also been built. The way to reach Ravana’s court comes only after passing through the Ram Setu.

In the Darbar, near Ravana, Kumbhakaran is lying down next to him, and Meghnad is sitting next to him, the priest said, adding Vibhishana is also standing there.

The slaying of Ravana by Lord Ram on Vijayadashami is a central part of the Dussehra, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Vandana Pandey, a regular visitor to the temple, said that Ravana was a great scholar, and his misdeeds led to what happened to him.

“Even after his death, Lord Ram asked his brother to take some insights from him. Praying Ravana means praying for his intellect and also shunning bad deeds,” she said.