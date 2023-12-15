At 13.6°C, Hyderabad records coldest night of the season

Hyderabad: Citizens experienced a significant drop in night temperature on Thursday night as the city recorded coldest night of the season. Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) automatic weather stations showed a dip in the city’s minimum temperatures, deviating from normal.

The coldest places in Hyderabad were BHEL, which saw 11.4°C, Rajendranagar at 11.5°C, and Moula Ali at 11.9°C. Even warmer areas like Gachibowli and industrial Quthbullapur recorded 12.7°C and 13.1°C respectively. West Marredpally, Bandlaguda, and Hayathnagar also reported lower temperatures, all contributing to an average minimum of 13.6°C, a considerable drop from the expected 15.2°C.

Also Read Telangana govt to review Rs 83,320 cr Hyderabad Pharma City project

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the week ahead is predicting foggy starts to the day, with skies clearing up partially as the day progresses.

The weather pattern is expected to continue, with the mercury expected to hover between 16°C and 18°C in the coming days remaining below the normal range for this period.