Hyderabad: Actress Sreeleela has achieved a remarkable milestone. At just 24 years old, she has completed her MBBS degree while continuing her successful film career. Recently, she was seen proudly receiving her medical degree at a convocation ceremony, which has gone viral on social media.

Fans are impressed by how she managed both acting and studying at the same time.

Sreeleela’s career started in 2019 with the Kannada film Kiss, and she later entered Telugu cinema with Pelli SandaD. Over the years, she worked on big projects like Pushpa 2 and Bhagavanth Kesari. Despite her busy schedule, she stayed focused on her studies and earned her medical degree. Her dedication has inspired many fans and colleagues.

In addition to her acting and studies, Sreeleela is also a mother to three children, whom she adopted. Though they don’t live with her, she makes sure they are well taken care of. Sreeleela hopes more people will support children in need.

List of Other Doctors in the Film Industry

1. Sai Pallavi: Completed her medical studies abroad but chose acting over practising medicine.

2. Aditi Govitrikar: A gynaecologist who continues her medical practice along with her acting career.

3. Meiyang Chang: A dentist who has focused more on his acting career.

4. Mohan Agashe: An actor with an MBBS and MD in Psychiatry, who has worked in several films.

5. Ajmal Amir: A doctor from Ukraine who switched to acting in South Indian films.

6. Bharath Reddy: A cardiologist who successfully manages both his medical and acting careers.