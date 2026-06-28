At least 14 killed in Saudi Aramco helicopter crash

Cause of the crash remains unknown as officials begin inquiry.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
A sleek helicopter with blue and green accents parked on the airport runway.
A Saudi Aramco helicopter. Photo: Aramco

Riyadh: At least 14 people were killed after a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in eastern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 28, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy confirmed.

An official source at the ministry said the helicopter went down at around 6 am local time in Ras Tanura. All those killed were Saudi citizens, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown and that an investigation, involving the relevant authorities, is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Subhan Bakery

It also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy over the loss of life.

The authorities have not released the identities of the victims or provided further details about the helicopter’s flight.

Ras Tanura is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important oil and industrial hubs on the Gulf coast. It is home to major Saudi Aramco facilities, including the Middle East’s largest oil refinery.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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