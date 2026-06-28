At least 14 killed in Saudi Aramco helicopter crash

Riyadh: At least 14 people were killed after a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in eastern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 28, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy confirmed.

An official source at the ministry said the helicopter went down at around 6 am local time in Ras Tanura. All those killed were Saudi citizens, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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The ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown and that an investigation, involving the relevant authorities, is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

It also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy over the loss of life.

تتقدم وزارة الطاقة بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة لذوي الشهداء، سائلين المولى -عز وجل- لهم الرحمة والمغفرة، وأن يتقبلهم من الشهداء. — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 28, 2026

The authorities have not released the identities of the victims or provided further details about the helicopter’s flight.

Ras Tanura is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important oil and industrial hubs on the Gulf coast. It is home to major Saudi Aramco facilities, including the Middle East’s largest oil refinery.