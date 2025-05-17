At least 146 killed in Gaza amid Israeli strikes

In the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 146 Palestinians in Gaza and injured hundreds more, according to local health authorities. This wave of attacks marks one of the deadliest periods since the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on March 18, as Israel gears up for a potential ground invasion.

The director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Marwan Al-Sultan, described the conditions inside the facility as “catastrophic,” stating that 58 bodies, including four children, have been received since midnight, with many victims still trapped beneath the rubble.

With the latest casualties, Israel’s military operation has claimed over 53,000 lives so far and displaced nearly two million residents.

Gaza’s health care system collapsing

After enduring months of bombardment and facing a tightened blockade that has severely restricted medical supplies and humanitarian assistance, Gaza’s health system is nearing collapse. The United Nations has warned of an imminent famine, with UN aid chief Tom Fletcher urging the Security Council to take action to “prevent genocide.”

Despite mounting international pressure, including an appeal from US President Donald Trump during his recent visit to the Middle East, no ceasefire has been reached. Plans are reportedly in motion to relocate Gaza’s population, with reports indicating that the Trump administration is considering transferring up to one million Palestinians to Libya, a proposal vehemently opposed by Palestinians and their leaders.

Israel launches ‘Operation Gideon’s Wagons’

The Israeli military confirmed that it is carrying out extensive airstrikes and mobilising troops to intensify its campaign in Gaza under “Operation Gideon’s Wagons,” which seeks to dismantle Hamas and rescue the remaining Israeli hostages abducted during the October 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is pushing forward with a broader offensive that may involve taking control of the entire Gaza Strip. At the same time, Israeli forces have ordered residents in northern Gaza to evacuate south, as tanks move closer to southern towns.