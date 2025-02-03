At least 19 killed mostly women in a car bomb explosion in northern Syria

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 7:18 pm IST
Blast in Syria
The car detonated next to a vehicle carrying mostly female agricultural workers on the outskirts of the city of Manbij. (Photo:AP)

A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of a northern Syrian city on Monday, February 3, killing at least 19 people, all but one of them women, and leaving more than a dozen wounded, hospital workers said.

The car detonated next to a vehicle carrying mostly female agricultural workers on the outskirts of the city of Manbij.

The dead included 18 women and one man, a nurse at the hospital, Mohammad Ahmad, told The Associated Press. Another 15 women were wounded, some of them in critical condition, according to the local Syrian civil defence.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Also Read
Saudi Crown Prince, Syria’s interim President discuss diplomatic ties

It was the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij in just over a month, said Munir Mustafa, the deputy director of civil defence.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December.

MS Creative School

Turkish-backed factions, known as the Syrian National Army, have clashed with the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The factions took the city from the SDF in early December during the lightning insurgency that toppled Assad.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 7:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button