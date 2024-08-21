At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims killed in Iran bus accident

Tehran: At least 28 Pakistanis were killed and 23 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Iraq met with an accident in Iran’s Yazd city, Pakistan’s envoy to Tehran said on Wednesday.

“In pursuit of their religious journey, 28 Pakistani Zaireen laid down their lives last night in Yazd city in bus accident. Another 23 are injured. I have no words to express grief but I can assure that I will do my very best for repatriation of those who passed away,” Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu said in a post on social media platform X.

He further said that the officials had already left for Yazd, which is almost 700 km away from the Pakistani Embassy in the Iranian capital city, Tehran.

“An officer in Zahedan is overseeing emergency arrangements. I’m in touch with the Iran government and the office of the Mayor of Yazd for crucial arrangements,” the Ambassador added.

And look after the injured ones.Embassy officials have already left for Yazd, almost 700 km away from embassy,this morning. An officer in Zahedan is overseeing emergency arrangements.I'm in touch with Iran government and office of Mayor of Yazd for crucial arrangements(2/3) — Ambassador Mudassir (@AmbMudassir) August 21, 2024

He also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian government for extending excellent cooperation in the hour of grief.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred on Tuesday night due to brake failure, however, the investigations are underway and the details are awaited. In a social media post, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the families of the lost ones.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen near Yazd in Iran. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed our Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families,” he said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives at a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen near Yazd in Iran. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed our Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, also offered his condolences, assuring that he is in “constant contact with the relevant authorities in Iran” and is insisting on the “speedy supply of the necessary services to the injured, including healthcare, return of the corps etc.”

“I am extremely dejected to hear about the sad news of a bus crash carrying Pakistani pilgrims in the Yazd province of Iran leading to the death of 28 Pakistani brothers and sisters. May God Almighty bless the soul of the deceased. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones. I wish for the safe and speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in a post on X.