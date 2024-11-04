At least 36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand.

Dehradun: A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of those killed in the accident and a financial assistance of Rs one lakh for the injured, according to an official statement.

जनपद अल्मोड़ा के मार्चुला में हुई हृदयविदारक बस दुर्घटना में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले यात्रियों के परिजनों के प्रति हमारी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं, दुख की इस घड़ी में हम उनके साथ खड़े हैं। ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ और दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करने के लिए… pic.twitter.com/VeFrEmVGxA — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 4, 2024

Officials said the chief minister is on his way to the accident spot.

Four of the injured are serious out of which three were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh and one was taken to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, Almora District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said.

In #Uttarakhand, 20 people were killed and many injured today when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district. The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place near Kupi village in #Almora.



Search and rescue operations are underway.#Accident pic.twitter.com/gv3SaWx9Bh — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 4, 2024

There were around 60 people on board the 43-seater bus when the accident took place, he said, adding that overloading of the vehicle could have led to the accident, he said.

District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said the bus, operated by the Garhwal Motor Owner Association, was on its way from Pauri in Garhwal region to Ramnagar in Kumaon about 250 km away when the accident took place around 8 am. It is an overnight journey.

The 43-seater bus plunged into a 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora’s Marchula area just 35 km before its destination Ramnagar, he said.

Police, personnel of DRF rushed to spot

Police and personnel of the National and State Disaster Response Forces rushed to the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he added.

Assistant Regional Transport Officers of Pauri and Almora were suspended following the accident in which a magisterial probe has been ordered.

Visuals from the area pointed to the magnitude of the accident, the vehicle reduced to a mangled mess as it rolled down the forested, rocky slope and stopped just short of a stream. Rescuers could be seen working to pull out the passengers.

Pal said 36 people were killed in the accident and 24 injured.

The Garhwal Motor Owners Association bus was carrying people returning after spending the long weekend at home to work.

Amit Shah, President condole loss of lives

President Drouapdi Murmu said the loss of lives in a road accident is heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

अल्मोड़ा, उत्तराखंड में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 4, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident.

“The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा में हुई बस दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस हादसे में अपना जीवन गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा घायलों को त्वरित उपचार उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2024

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Dhami said on X, “Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly.”

जनपद अल्मोड़ा के मार्चुला में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बस दुर्घटना में यात्रियों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। जिला प्रशासन को तेजी के साथ राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



घटनास्थल पर स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं SDRF की टीमें घायलों को निकालकर उपचार के लिए… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 4, 2024

“The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the bus accident is extremely sad. “The loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.