Uttarakhand: Far-right groups vandalize shops amid ‘love jihad’ allegations

Communal tension erupted in Uttrakhand’s Tehri on Tuesday, October 29, after a Hindu far-right group attacked and vandalised stores owned by Muslims in response to the alleged elopement of a teenage girl from the Hindu community with a Muslim man.

The incident was framed by the Hindutva groups as a case of “love jihad”, leading them to demand the closure of all Muslim-owned shops in the area.

According to the reports, the girl eloped with the man identified as Salman, triggering immediate outrage and unrest across the Kirtinagar area. Protests erupted early on Tuesday with demonstrators fueled by allegations of “love jihad,” expressing their anger through acts of vandalism of Muslim shops in the area. The agitated protesters also raised anti-Muslim slogans, escalating the already tense atmosphere in the city.

#Tehri, Uttarakhand: Hindutva organisations along with locals created ruckus over the disappearance of a teenage girl in Uttarakhand's Tehri on Tuesday.



A muslim youth Salman is accused of eloping with the girl after which protests were held in Kirtinagar area, shops were… pic.twitter.com/oLQCYl571I — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) October 30, 2024

Also Read Uttarakhand: Protesters stone police at rally against mosque construction

Meanwhile, police stated Salman and his friend have been arrested and booked under serious charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and kidnapping laws.

Local authorities are currently monitoring the situation and deployed additional force in the city to avoid further violence. They have urged the general public to remain calm and assured a fair investigation into the matter. At the same time, the heads of organizations have insisted on the need to restore dialogue in order to eliminate duality and increase cooperation in the region.

The incident of vandalism against Muslim-owned businesses in the state is part of a pattern of hate speech and mob violence. Reports indicate a significant increase in hate speech incidents, particularly targeting Muslims, with 41 documented events in Uttarakhand alone in 2023.