Uttarakhand: Protesters stone police at rally against mosque construction

A huge rally organised by the far-right group Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal against the construction of a mosque in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi town escalated into violence on Thursday, October 24, after agitated demonstrators clashed with police and reportedly pelted stones at them. Several police officers were critically injured during the incident, police said.

The organised protest, “Jan Akrosh Maha Rally”, challenged the construction of the mosque near the district headquarters in Barahat village. The protest comes despite the clarification issued by the district administration on Monday, declaring the mosque legal.

Despite the confirmation, tensions flared as protesters clashed with police, resulting in stone-pelting and severe loss. Reports indicate that multiple shops owned by Muslims were vandalized during the unrest.

The rally, which initially began peacefully, was joined by the local traders but suddenly turned violent when demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades on Bhatwadi Road. In response to the escalation, police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. For several hours, the city witnessed chaotic scenes.

“The Hindu organization did not use the designated route for the rally procession and when they were stopped by the barricades put up by the police, the protesters/mob pelted stones/bottles and later some people went from the side and started pelting stones behind/on top of the Ambedkar Bhawan,” the police said in a post on X.

“The mob broke the barricades and pelted stones. 07 police officers/personnel were injured in the stone pelting, out of which two seriously injured police personnel have been referred to a higher centre in Dehradun by ambulance,” they added.

District officials have urged residents to maintain calm and assured them that the mosque is legal. However, the right-wing group has rejected these assurances claiming that they have documents of the mosque being run “illegally”. After the violence, police increased security measures and area and imposed prohibitory orders to prevent further gatherings.

“Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) implemented in Uttarkashi In view of today’s incident, Section 163 BNSS has been imposed by the district administration There will be a complete ban on the gathering of 5 or more people together The situation is normal now, everyone should follow the rules completely,” the police informed on X.

Rising attacks on Muslims in Uttrakhand

In the past few years, Uttarakhand has witnessed a troubling increase in attacks against the Muslim community and their business establishments. Various incidents across the state have highlighted the growing animosity, often filed by Hindutva groups and local traders.

The open hostility against Muslims in the BJP-ruled state has gained momentum through various rallies and hate speeches where leaders encouraged Hindus to refrain from renting homes or conducting business with Muslims, aiming to destabilize the Muslim community financially by following a boycott campaign. Earlier a BJP leader advocated for not only economic boycotts but also violent actions against Muslims during a rally in Srinagar Garhwal.

These targeted attacks and discriminative policies are often justified by unfounded claims of criminality or conspiracy theories such as “love jihad.” These narratives have historically been used for fear-mongering to segregate Muslims and polarize narratives against their businesses in the state.

Addressing the issue, the Uttarakhand High Court has stated that no one can be forced to do business with or against any specific group. However, the social pressure instilled by these radical voices makes it almost impossible for Muslim traders and residents.