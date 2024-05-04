At least 37 children lose mothers every day in Gaza: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) describes that the war in Gaza continues to be a war on women.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 1:25 pm IST
At least 37 children lose mothers every day in Gaza: UNRWA
Photo: UNRWA/X

At least 37 Palestinian children on average lose their mother every single day in Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

Taking to X on Friday, May 3, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that the Israeli forces continues to target women in the Gaza Strip, describing the war as a “war on women.”

Also Read
Renowned Gaza doctor killed by torture in Israeli prison

According to the agency, more than 10,000 women have been killed and 19,000 injured in the Strip.

MS Education Academy

It explained that living conditions are “apalling” for more than 155,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women in the Gaza Strip, as they face difficulty in obtaining water and hygiene supplies.

Over half a year, Israel has been engaged in a war on Gaza, causing widespread death and destruction in the coastal enclave.

Since October 7, more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and over 77,800 injured, with the majority being women and children in Gaza.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 1:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button