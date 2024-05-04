At least 37 children lose mothers every day in Gaza: UNRWA

At least 37 Palestinian children on average lose their mother every single day in Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

Taking to X on Friday, May 3, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that the Israeli forces continues to target women in the Gaza Strip, describing the war as a “war on women.”

According to the agency, more than 10,000 women have been killed and 19,000 injured in the Strip.

It explained that living conditions are “apalling” for more than 155,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women in the Gaza Strip, as they face difficulty in obtaining water and hygiene supplies.

Over half a year, Israel has been engaged in a war on Gaza, causing widespread death and destruction in the coastal enclave.

Since October 7, more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and over 77,800 injured, with the majority being women and children in Gaza.