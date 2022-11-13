At least 6 dead, over 53 injured in central Istanbul explosion

Ankara: An explosion shook Istiklal Street in the Taksim tourist area in central Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday evening, while the city’s governor confirmed that there were 6 deaths and 53 injuries as a result of the accident.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that an explosion occurred on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square at 4:20 pm Turkey Time (6:50 pm IST).

Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the death toll and said the injured were receiving treatment.

“Unfortunately, in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street today, the number of dead increased to 6 and the number of injured to 53,”he tweeted.

Yerlikaya further adds, “We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

“Developments will be shared with the public ” he added.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaos at the scene of the explosion, while security forces, civil defense and ambulances rushed to the scene.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

As per media reports, Turkish security prevented entry to Istiklal Street and called on citizens to refrain from leaving homes and shops in the area.

#SONDAKIKA | Beyoğlu İstiklal Caddesi'nde patlama meydana geldi. Çok sayıda ambulans olay yerine sevk edildi. pic.twitter.com/N9nHNlma0f — DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) November 13, 2022

The moment of the explosion on Istiklal Street. pic.twitter.com/YOzyMnRJbX — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) November 13, 2022

İstiklal Caddesi’nde meydana gelen patlama anı. Patlamadan önce bir kadının İstiklal Caddesi’ne paket bıraktığı tespit edildi. pic.twitter.com/341aGqDZYs — Haber (@Haber) November 13, 2022

Turkey suffered a series of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIS and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Istiklal Street was specifically targeted in a series of terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016. ISIS claimed responsibility for these attacks, which killed nearly 500 people and wounded more than 2,000.