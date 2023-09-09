At least 632 dead in powerful Morocco earthquake

Rabat: At least 632 people have died after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck central Morocco, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the BBC reported.

The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira.

More details are awaited.