At least 7 dead in firecracker unit blast in Andhra Pradesh

According to an official press release, up to 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th February 2026 4:16 pm IST
Fire breaks out at cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, 7 dead
Fire breaks out at cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, 7 dead

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh): At least seven people were killed here in Kakinada district on Saturday, February 28, following an explosion at a crackers unit, said Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

The Home Minister feared that casualties could rise and added that several people have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

“We got information that seven people died and several others have been shifted to the hospital,” Anitha said while talking to a news channel.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over the explosion.

“The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu said he spoke to officials over the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

MS Admissions 2026-27

We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of affected families, he said.

According to an official press release, up to 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Naidu directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th February 2026 4:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button