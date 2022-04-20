Another BIG Bollywood wedding details are here!

Mumbai: It’s raining weddings in the industry! From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, wedding bells have not stopped ringing in B-town since the pandemic. And there are many celebrities in the line who are yet to put the official stamp on their relationship. Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are among them.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s wedding details

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years now. If the latest reports are to be believed, the two are all set to get married by this year end. A report in Pinkvilla suggest that Athiya and Rahul will be exchanging the wedding vows in South Indian style and the preparations have already begun.

For the unversed, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty is a South Indian, born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki. KL Rahul is also from Mangalore.

Their dating reports first hit in 2019 after their social media interactions and PDA went viral. After a lot of speculations, Rahul and Athiya made their relationship Instagram official last year. Recently on her beau KL Rahul’s 30th birthday, the actress shared a couple of loved-up pictures along with heartfelt note.

We can’t wait for the couple to announce their wedding officially soon!