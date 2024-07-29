Atif Aslam cheated on wife Sara, claims Reddit post, fans react

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, celebrated for his contributions to romantic, Sufi, and Qawwali music, has now found himself at the center of a social media storm. Atif, who has enchanted millions with his soulful voice over the past two decades, has also lent his talent to numerous Bollywood hits such as ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ ‘Tere Sang Yaara, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and many more.

Beyond his musical success, Atif is also admired as a loving husband and doting father. He married Sara Bharwana in 2013, and the couple has three children: sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam, and daughter Haleema Atif Aslam.

However now, a viral post on Reddit has cast a shadow over Atif Aslam’s personal life. The post alleges that the singer was involved with a woman from the UK while still married, claiming that they met in Dubai.

The post read, “Apparently, Atif is known for being a serial cheater and was involved with a woman from the UK while still being married, and they supposedly met in Dubai. He is flirty with his female fans too. This was shocking for me because I always thought of him as a decent guy who loves his wife.”

The reaction to these allegations has been mixed. Some users expressed their disappointment and shared similar experiences, while others defended the singer, calling the allegations baseless.

One user wrote, “A makeup artist in the USA says the same thing. That Atif is always flirting with her and is a huge womanizer.” Another user added, “It’s disappointing. I thought he was one of the good ones.”

Netizens Defend Atif Aslam

However, many fans and acquaintances of Aslam have come to his defense. One user argued, “I will get downvoted for saying this but this isn’t true. I cannot say how I know this, I’ll just say that I know his business operations well enough to confirm this is a lie. So there’s that. Also, his wife travels with him 80% of the time. Even his social circle is fully embedded with his wife’s. He hasn’t had one scandal in Pakistan in all these years. No one ever had any proof, just baseless allegations. Time and time again his competitors would throw these allegations, when asked for proof there was always dead silence. Make of this what you will.”

An Indian fan added, “As an Indian and someone who’s loved his work since his entry into the Indian industry, I can also vouch for his dedication solely to his craft. He has come to India multiple times, given umpteen interviews over the years, been a judge on many Indian shows. Not once have I ever seen him being disrespectful towards any woman. He rarely ever makes eye contact with women when he talks to them. He has a squeaky clean image in India. I don’t know how these people come up with such stories. This by the way has become a norm to slander decent people with cheating allegations.”

The viral post has indeed created a stir, but many loyal fans continue to stand by Atif Aslam, believing in his dedication to both his family and his craft.