Islamabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who has given the world some of the most iconic albums and Bollywood hits, is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam. The 77-year-old passed away on Tuesday, August 12, months after surviving a heart attack.

In a show of remarkable dedication and professionalism, Atif took the stage at the Azaadi concert just a day later. Videos circulating online show him performing in front of a massive crowd, interacting warmly with fans, and creating an electric atmosphere despite his personal grief.

Many fans praised his resilience, calling his commitment “out of this world.”

The singer also posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt photo of him kissing his father’s cheek. “A final goodbye to my Iron Man. Rest in love, Abu g. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

Born in Wazirabad, Punjab, in 1983 to Muhammad Aslam and Rehana Shaheen, Atif grew up with three brothers Shahzad, Shahbaz, and Shiraaz all of whom have played important roles in his professional journey as photographer, designer-manager, and website coordinator respectively.