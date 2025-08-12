Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, one of the most celebrated musical icons of his generation and the voice behind some of Bollywood’s most memorable tracks, is facing a heartbreaking loss following the passing of his father, Muhammad Aslam.

According to various Pakistani media reports, his father breathed his last in Pakistan today. More details are awaited.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elyhi Rajioon

Father of #AtifAslam , Muhammad Aslam passes away . Please everyone pray for the departed soul may Allah forgive him and grant him highest place in Jannah Ameen pic.twitter.com/BSk8fHTbwR — Zohaib Hussain 🇵🇰 (@Zohaib__Atif) August 12, 2025

Atif Aslam, known for chart-topping Bollywood hits like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeene Laga Hoon, Dil Diyan Gallan, and Tera Ban Jaunga, has also made an immense mark in Pakistan’s entertainment industry with soulful singles, Coke Studio performances, and OSTs for popular dramas including Tajdar-e-Haram and Woh Mere Bin.

The singer has often credited his parents for being his biggest supporters throughout his journey.