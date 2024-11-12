Atif Aslam reportedly rejects Saudi concert, cites respect for Holy places

Riyadh: Celebrated Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, known for his enchanting voice and timeless Bollywood hits like ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ ‘Tere Sang Yaara,’ and ‘Tu Jaane Na,’ has made a very heartfelt decision that has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Atif Aslam is frequently seen performing around the globe. His concerts are among the most awaited ones for his fans. However, Atif reportedly declined an invitation to perform in Saudi Arabia, citing his religious beliefs and deep respect for the sacredness of the land.

Atif reportedly expressed that performing near Makkah and Madinah will not sit well with him. “My heart cannot accept performing near Holy places,” Atif said in his statement as per several Pakistani news and entertainment portals.

The decision has received mixed reactions from fans; many praised him for his respect and adherence to religious values, while others suggested he should reconsider his music career altogether, noting, “Allah is everywhere.”

Not a huge Atif Aslam fan but he refusing to perform in Saudi Arabia cuz of the sanctity of Mecca & Medina is appreciable. — Haji Ayman Sherwani 🍉 (@AemunSh3rwanee_) November 12, 2024

Atif Aslam refused to perform songs in Saudi Arabia, stating, “My heart does not accept performing songs near holy places.



If this news is true, I feel proud to have been your fan for many years.@itsaadee pic.twitter.com/iWhxjrMWCI — Anis Khan (@Anisch51) November 11, 2024

Atif Aslam refused to sing in Saudi Arabia because of the holy places. Thats a truly beautiful display of respect and devotion.#AtifAslam#Respect pic.twitter.com/1HRXYCHkys — Shamsa Rehmani (@shamsaRehmani) November 12, 2024

Saudi Arabia has hosted numerous high-profile concerts and entertainment events since Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman lifted the ban on music events in 2017. This change has welcomed global stars to perform in the Kingdom, such as Korean pop sensation BTS, who made history as the first non-Arab artists to play at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium in 2019, drawing thousands of fans.