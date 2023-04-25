Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law suspended as govt doctor: Officials

Meerut: Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor posted in Meerut, was suspended on Tuesday by the Health Department, a senior official said.

Akhlaq Ahmad was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sheltering and providing money to the accused in the February 24 killing of Umesh Pal — a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan told PTI that Akhlaq Ahmad has been suspended on the orders of the government.

He said Akhlaq was posted as a paediatrician at the Bhavanpur Community Health Centre at Meerut.

Akhlaq was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on April 1 from the Nauchandi and was taken to Prayagraj, Superintendent of Police, STF, Brijesh Singh had earlier said.

Akhlaq not only provided shelter to the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case but also gave them money when they reached Meerut after the murder, sources said.

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside Pal’s home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.