Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2023 2:43 pm IST
UP: Man held for converting people to Christianity by offering money
Representative Image

Prayagraj: Police have arrested gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Sunday.

BookMyMBBS

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.

Also Read
Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra arrested in Lucknow

A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against him.

MS Education Academy

Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway, police sources said.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here in April.

Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, another wanted accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2023 2:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button