Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf laid to rest in Prayagraj graveyard

The post-mortem report stated that Atiq was hit by eight bullets while Ashraf took six bullets.

Brother Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed moments before they were shot at point black range on Saturday in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The bodies of killed criminal-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were laid to rest in the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Sunday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and being locals allowed inside the burial ground.

The bodies were taken to the graveyard after the post-mortem examination and handed over to close relatives.

The brothers were buried in the same graveyard where other family members were laid to rest, including Atiq’s son Asad, who was buried on Saturday after being killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

