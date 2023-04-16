Atiq Ahmed murder: Modi-Yogi Zindabad slogans raised amidst fireworks in UP

A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed was shot dead in cold murder in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kanpur reportedly celebrated by bursting fireworks and raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Modi-Yogi Zindabad.

Memes making fun of the event were circulated by Hindutva supporters online.

Addressing the mediapersons on Sunday morning, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said those celebrating murder on LIVE telecast are vultures.

“How did they (killers) get those weapons?… Why were they raising religious slogans after killing them? What will you call them if not terrorists? Will you call them patriots?” Owaisi asked.

Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR (Jai Shri Ram) slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi’s law and order system. Those celebrating encounter raj are also responsible for this murder,” he added.

Demanding immediate resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath Owaisi said, “I have always been saying that BJP in Uttar Pradesh is not running the government by the rule of law but by the rule of gun.”

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead while being taken for a medical check-up on Saturday night. This comes days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh police said that they were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident. “One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. While one was roaming with a mike where it was written NCR News. Third was assisting both,” police said.

“As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing,” police said.

Police arrested three persons – Loveleash Tiwari (prime accused), Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Yagya Tiwari (father of Lovelesh) said, “He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of his actions nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case.”

“He doesn’t work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this,” Yagya Tiwari added.