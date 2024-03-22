Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd March 2024 11:49 am IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg — where the headquarters of both the parties are located — and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone’s throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal’s arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

