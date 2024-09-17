Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

Atishi currently oversees significant portfolios in the Delhi government, including education and the Public Works Department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th September 2024 11:49 am IST

Delhi minister Atishi will become the next chief minister of the national capital, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal.

This decision emerged from a legislative meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where party leader Dilip Pandey suggested that Kejriwal choose his successor.

When Kejriwal reportedly proposed Atishi’s name, all AAP MLAs unanimously supported her, leading to her election as the leader of the legislature party, reports said.

Atishi currently oversees significant portfolios in the Delhi government, including education and the Public Works Department.

She is an alumnus of Oxford University and a Rhodes scholar, recognized for her extensive contributions to improving education in Delhi’s schools through AAP’s initiatives

Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he would only sit on the CM’s chair when people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th September 2024 11:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button