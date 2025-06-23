Atleast 11 Mahabubabad govt college students suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: At least 11 students from the Government Nursing College in Mahbubabad district suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea due to suspected food poisoning.

The incident came to light on Sunday, June 22, when the affected students informed their parents, prompting them to rush to the campus and question the hostel’s hygiene and food safety standards.

College principal blames sprouts served at Yoga Day event

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the students reportedly fell ill after consuming a meal that allegedly included tomato curry and sambar. Initially, college authorities attempted to treat the students on campus. However, as more began showing similar symptoms, they were shifted to the government hospital.

All affected students are now reportedly in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.

DC quoted the nursing college principal, Dr M Leela, who stated that 71 students had participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Girijan Bhavan, where they were served sprouts. She said that after consuming the sprouts, 11 students experienced indigestion, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Students respond well to treatment

They were taken to the government hospital and recovered quickly after treatment.

She also clarified that the hostel meal on Saturday consisted of palak and pulse curry, not tomato curry with sambar, as some reports suggested. According to her, the students recovered with minimal medication and are now doing well.