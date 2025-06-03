35 patients at Erragadda mental health hospital suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: 35 patients admitted at the Erragadda Mental Health Institute also known as the Erragadda mental hospital fell ill after suspected food poisoning on Tuesday, June 3.

The patients reportedly complained of loose motions suggestive of a gastrointestinal upset.

Although initial reports suggested that one patient complained of food poisoning and died while 70 others also reported similar symptoms, the hospital offered a clarification stating that the reports were mere ‘exaggerated claims’.

In a statement to the media, the hospital stated that a destitute, Karan, 30, who had been admitted to the hospital in 2023, on orders of the Magistrate of Bhupalpally, passed away at 5:30 am on Tuesday, after a suspected bronchopnemonia that may have led to a cardiopulmonary arrest.

As per reports, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha reviewed the incident and instructed the officials to deputy a special team of doctors from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to treat the affected patients at the Erragadda hospital.

“Adequate hydration, electrolyte replacement and antibiotic therapy (where required) were instituted based on clinical assessment,” stated the rejoinder.

When contacted, Hyderabad district medical and health officer Dr Venkati told Siasat.com that he was awaiting a confirmation from the facility over reports that emerged from the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The superintendent of the Erragadda hospital couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Erragadda hospital blames police for delay in discharge of destitute

According to the statement of the Erragadda hospital superintendent, Karan, was referred to the hospital by the magistrate of Bhupalapally on August 25, 2023.

“He was diagnosed to be having intellectual disability with behavioural impairment,” the statement read.

However, Karan was found fit to be discharged within 2 months, on November 15, 2023.

“As the patient doesn’t have family members, the police didn’t take him back even after multiple reminders,” the statement added.

Due the the alleged neglect of those responsible for releasing him from the hospital, Karan couldn’t be sent back to revive his life.

According to Erragadda hospital authorities, Karan has been sick for the past two days and was suffering from mild cough, cold and low grade fever.

The hospital stated that the exact cause of the death will be communicated after the post-mortem of Karan’s mortal remains.

According to the Mental Healthcare Act (MHCA) 2017, “Preventing homelessness, suicide and/or being criminalized is part of the discharge planning” of a mentally-ill patient while being discharged from the hospital.

(A previous version of this story used the term “mentally ill patients.” We’ve updated it to use more respectful, person-first language. The copy has been edited to maintain accuracy of facts.)