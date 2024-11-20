Atleast 50 students hospitalised due to food poisoning at Telangana govt school

In response to the incident, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the Narayanapet district collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the food poisoning case

Representational Image

Hyderabad: At least 50 students from Zilla Parishad High School in Maganur, Narayanapet district were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meals, with reports indicating food poisoning as the likely cause.

Students began experiencing stomach aches and vomiting shortly after eating lunch provided at the school. School staff and teachers quickly took action, transporting the affected students to the local hospital. While some received treatment and were sent home, nine students were reportedly transferred to Maktal government hospital for further care.

In response to the incident, chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Narayanapet district collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the food poisoning case at Maganur High School and submit a detailed report on those responsible.

The chief minister also inquired about the condition of the students and directed officials to ensure that the affected students received the necessary treatment.

