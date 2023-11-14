Atlee’s second movie with Shah Rukh Khan, details inside

Mumbai: South Indian director Atlee made his magnificent Bollywood debut with Jawan film which went on to make over Rs 1100 crore at the box office. The director shares a close bond with SRK and both are looking forward to working on another big project. As Atlee Kumar brought Nayanthara opposite SRK in the film, it was rumoured before the release of Jawan that South star Thalapathy Vijay would also feature in the movie, but that didn’t happen.

In the latest, Atlee has now officially said that Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan will star in his next movie. Speaking to popular Tamil TV presenter and YouTuber Gopinath, Atlee said that Vijay and SRK met during his birthday in Chennai and the duo posed for a picture together too.

Atlee Kumar in an interview said that SRK after meeting Vijay said to him that if he is ever planning to make a two-hero film, he will collaborate with Vijay. Atlee Kumar also said that Vijay also gave the green signal for the same.

The director said that both SRK and Vijay wish to feature in any film together. He further said that he is working on it and is planning to bring these two superstars on board together for a film. Fans will be excited to see these two stars together and it will be considered among the big projects of Indian cinema.