Atmosphere being created against free education, treatment at govt hospitals: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, while demanding free education, free healthcare and unemployment allowance on the 75th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

During an online briefing, he said those who call free education at government schools and other welfare schemes as freebies are ”traitors”. He also called for ending nepotism and “dostwaad” to bring ‘Bharatwaad’.

Since the past few days, an atmosphere has been created that all facilities given by the central government and state governments to the poor, common man and middle-class people should be stopped. This is causing a huge loss to the governments. Some people are calling it freebies and some are calling it free ki rewari’,” Kejriwal said.

“An atmosphere is being created to put an end to free education given to children in government schools in the entire country, he noted.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the AAP supremo and said he has lost his credibility among people and was trying to become a “hero” by promising freebies during elections.

“Kejriwal lacks the farsightedness and clarity of thought required in a politician and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a synonym of corruption,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged in a press conference.

Stating that he was ”pained” to hear such statements on the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Delhi chief minister said a system should have been created to give free and excellent education to children within these 75 years, but instead some people are saying that this is a free ki rewari’

“We should together plan to achieve the dream of establishing excellent government schools in the entire country within the next five years so that even the poor children can get quality education. That should have been an ideal tribute and it would be considered a remarkable celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence in true spirit,” he said.

In a similar vein, an environment is being created to end free treatment of people in government hospitals, he said, adding that they either want to shut down the government hospitals or charge money for treatment.

“Each facility will be provided for a cost, be it medicine or lab tests. Only those who have money will get treated and those who do not have money will be left on their own. Governments won’t care if they live or die. An atmosphere is being created to project that giving free electricity is a sin and it should be stopped. Only ministers should get free electricity and not the common man,” he stressed.

Claiming that Hindu religion teaches us that if someone has some savings, they should build a pyau’ so that people can get drinking water, the AAP leader said certain people are projecting that giving free water is a sin.

“However, the same people who are creating a ruckus have written off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of a handful of people. It is being said that some of these people are their best friends. It was taxpayers’ money, but writing off the debt did not cause any loss in their eyes,” he said.

Citing the examples of foreign countries, he said many developed nations provide free education, free water and free healthcare facilities to their citizens.

There are 39 developed countries where free education is given to the children. Many countries supply water free of cost to their citizens which include Ireland and South Africa. Nine countries in my knowledge give free public healthcare and there can be more in this list.

“These countries did not become developed and prosperous because they wrote-off the debt of their wealthy friends, but because they gave excellent facilities to the common man,” he added.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, he demand from all the governments that there should be a system of quality education for every child in the country, no matter if he belongs to a rich or poor family.

“This is not a freebie or free ki rewari, but the birthright of every child in India. Those who are calling it a freebie or free ki rewari are traitors. I demand that there should be a system of excellent treatment for every individual of this country. I also demand that every family in this country should get 300 units of electricity. Every youth should get unemployment allowance until they get a job.

“I also demand that a law should be passed to hold the act of writing-off debts worth Rs 10 lakh crores of a handful of rich people as treason. People responsible behind this should be sent to prison and strictest action should be taken against them, he added.

Attacking the Congress and the BJP, he said there is one party which is a textbook example of parivarwaad’ or nepotism and there is another party which is a textbook example of dostwaad’ or giving undue favour to the friend.

“Time has come to take a pledge on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence to end both parivarwaad’ and dostwaad’ to bring Bharatwaad’,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month cautioned people against what he called a “revadi culture” of offering freebies for votes and said this was “very dangerous” for the development of the country.