Atrocities against Dalits on rise in TN, state govt not acting: NCSC vice chairman

New Delhi: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder on Thursday said cases of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu and accused the state government of not taking any action in these matters.

The NCSC has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu government taking suo motu cognizance of the incident of a DMK leader allegedly verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple, and has sought an action taken report.

“Incidents of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu. It is the duty of an elected government to protect the interests of all classes of society. The Tamil Nadu government has failed in doing that,” he said.

In its letter to the state government, the NCSC said the commission has decided to investigate the matter and asked for an action taken report within seven days.

The DMK functionary, Salem south union secretary T Manikam, who was caught on camera verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple was suspended by the party on Monday.